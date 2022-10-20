Gurugram: Criminal nabbed after encounter

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 19

The Gurugram police arrested a notorious criminal after a brief encounter near Bajghera village late last night. The accused, who was trying to escape on a bike, was shot in the leg.

The police said the accused carried a bounty of Rs 20,000 on his head and was wanted in over 12 cases of robbery, kidnapping and cheating etc. He is under treatment at a hospital here. A stolen motorcycle, a pistol, one cartridge and three bullet shells were seized by the police.

The accused was identified as Mohit. A team of the Sector 17 crime unit got a tipoff that Mohit was roaming around Bajghera village. A naka was set up and when Mohit reached there on a bike, the police team signalled him to stop. The accused hit the barricade with his bike, injuring a cop.

“In his bid to escape, the accused opened fire on the police. Cops retaliated and he suffered a bullet injury in the leg. He was nabbed and got admitted to a hospital. A fresh FIR has been registered against him at the Bajghera police station,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).