Gurugram DC issues orders for safety audit of play zones in malls

Gurugram, June 27

Days after the tragic death of an 11-year-old boy on a joy ride in Elante Mall, Chandigarh, the Gurugram administration has decided to put its house in order. Having one of the highest number of malls in North India, Gurugram will witness rigorous safety audits. Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav has issued orders to all mall authorities to conduct a safety review of play zones and joy rides through expert agencies, which will eventually be followed by a similar inspection by the district authorities. Currently, there are no safety inspections and monitoring of rides at the mall by local authorities, raising concerns about the overall safety measures in place.

“As per norms, they need to have experts on board to check safety of play areas and equipment on regular basis as it is their responsibility. We have asked for a detailed review of the play areas and joy rides and the submission of the reports. A district-level team will soon inspect all malls,” said Yadav. A special team headed by the ADC is expected to conduct surprise checks in malls. The DC has also convened a special meeting of mall owners on the matter.

The district administration has invited parents and residents to report any anomalies or shortcomings they witness in the mall play area safety.

Gurugram has around 50 big and small malls and majority of these operate play areas and joy rides without permission. A survey conducted by the MCG almost three years ago had then highlighted these play areas to be encroachments and illegal conversion of space. Majority of these areas are non-existent in approved building plans of malls as they were created later. There is no mechanism to review the kind of rides being installed and their safety. In majority of the malls, food courts are also expanded beyond the limit, which becomes obstructive and eventually dangerous.

“The Chandigarh toy train accident has shook us all. These malls may not have ample space to walk, but every single floor will have some ride moving around rather than being restricted to play areas. The mall authorities need to be reviewed strictly,” said Sudesh Yadav of Gurugram Parents Association.

After the incident in Elante Mall, many districts across Punjab have issued safety guidelines and started reviewing malls. However, Haryana is yet to take any action on the matter. Sources claim that even Faridabad administration is planning a security check of malls and the administration is getting in touch with mall authorities.

