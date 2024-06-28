Gurugram DC orders first-ever safety survey of all 3,000 units in district

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 27

Offering his condolences to families of four workers who died in a factory fire at Daulatabad recently, the CM has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families. He said the state would sponsor the treatment of the fifth worker at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi.

Six days ago, four workers were killed and 12 severely injured after a fire broke out at a factory manufacturing fire extinguisher balls.

The incident has prompted the local administration to initiate a first-ever industry safety survey. DC Nishant Yadav has ordered the safety survey of all 3,000 industries across district, which will be reviewed for fire and structural safety, machine upkeep and workers’ welfare. The deceased workers were not registered and thus had no benefits under the ESIC.

“For long, there has been no survey of all units. They will be checked for everything , right from fire safety to water quality and worker benefits. We are one of the biggest industrial hubs in the state and cannot afford unsafe units,” said the DC.

Other than major industrial areas like Manesar and Udyog Vihar, the city has many unorganised pockets like Daulatabad, Basia, Binola, Sector 37 and Kadipur. According to records only one 1 per cent units have FIR NOCs and get regular surveys done. These comprise big units. A majority of small industries are without fire-fighting facilities and NOC.

Fire officials have pointed out that despite numerous visits and warnings, hundreds of units have not applied for NOC. This negligence puts both the workforce and surrounding areas at a significant risk.

Without NOC, industrialists can’t get building plans approved. The industrialists in zones like Daulatabad claim it’s confusion over their zoning which stops them from getting NOC. Industrial areas like Daulatabad, according to records, are still counted in residential zones.

Pawan Kumar Jindal, president of the area’s industrial association, said there were 350 units in the area that had been operating since 1962. “Till 2016, industrial building plans were being approved by the city council and MCG. Later, the MCG stopped giving approval after the government declared it in ‘R Zone’.” he claimed.

Don’t ‘need’ NOC There are reasons why the NOC is not sought. One needs to have a plot of at least 500 metres. Here, these are mostly below 450 m. The building plan is not approved, and despite paying property tax, MCG is not giving NOC. — Pawan Kumar Jindal, president of industrial association

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram