Gurugram deploys Amitabh, Aamir, Shah Rukh memes to entice youngsters

Gurugram, May 8

To promote the importance of electoral participation among tech-savvy urban voters of Gurugram, the district administration is now using Bollywood memes as a medium to attract their attention. Under the initiative, the authorities are using famous scenes from Bollywood movies with catchy slogans to motivate voters of Gurugram to participate in the elections.

‘Poll memes’ are being circulated on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and WhatsApp to grab the attention of the urban population, especially first-time voters to sensitise them about the importance of voting.

“Currently, voting is the most important message you can give to youngsters and we need to communicate the message in a language they understand. Thus, we have taken up this method as it will catch their attention. We appeal to people to share and forward these messages,” said Gurugram Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Nishant Yadav.

Over the years, voting percentage has been low in Gurugram, and this time too, the enthusiasm among the urban voters is not much. Factors such as calls given by various resident welfare associations (RWAs) and aggrieved homebuyers to boycott polls are expected to affect the polling percentage. The corporates have been asked to encourage their employees to exercise their franchise on May 25.

Meanwhile, of the 30 nomination papers submitted, four have been rejected and now only 26 candidates will be in the fray in Gurugram. The nominations of four covering candidates belonging to the BJP, Congress, JJP and INLD have been rejected in the city.

