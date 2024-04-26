Gurugram devises anti-waterlogging plan

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram April 25

The Gurugram administration has started its pre-monsoon preparations, identifying 16 key vulnerable points. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav convened a coordination meeting today with officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, NHAI and the Municipal Corporation to devise an anti-waterlogging plan for the city.

Proactive steps to address drainage concerns The DC directed NHAI and GMDA officials, along with the Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar, to collaborate with the respective SDMs and take proactive steps to address drainage concerns before the onset of monsoon.

During the meeting, GMDA officials outlined the waterlogging sites, indicating measures such as the installation of pumps and the construction of stormwater drains to mitigate the problem.

The DC ordered a mock drainage drill at the identified vulnerable points, emphasising the need for adequate arrangements to prevent waterlogging in both urban and rural areas of Gurugram during the rainy season. He instructed the departments concerned to monitor drainage arrangements closely. Additionally, he assigned five SDMs across Gurugram, Badshahpur, Manesar, Sohna and Pataudi subdivisions to oversee the situation and ensure swift resolution of any waterlogging issues, prioritising the welfare of the public.

The DC directed NHAI and GMDA officials, along with the Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar, to collaborate with the respective SDMs and take proactive steps to address drainage concerns before the onset of monsoon. During the meeting, GMDA officials outlined the waterlogging sites, indicating measures such as the installation of pumps and the construction of stormwater drains to mitigate the problem.

At various locations, including Narsinghpur, Khandsa Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Tau Devi Lal Stadium and Jwala Mill, pumps have been installed, and drainage infrastructure is being reinforced to prevent waterlogging. Additionally, ongoing projects include the construction of new stormwater drains, desilting of existing drains, and the expansion of drainage networks to tackle waterlogging effectively.

Specific initiatives include the completion of a 734-m drain near IFFCO Metro station before the monsoon, the allocation of tenders for constructing a new drain in Laxman Vihar and the phased renovation of leg one in Sector 22-23. However, the second phase of the renovation has been delayed due to ongoing metro expansion works.

Efforts are also underway to secure land for building connecting drains and to finalise tenders for drainage projects across various locations. The completion of these initiatives is expected to enhance the city’s resilience against waterlogging and ensure the wellbeing of its residents during the monsoon season.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Monsoon