Gurugram: Drug addict beaten to death, three booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 15

A drug addict was allegedly beaten to death by three persons over a minor dispute at Kasan village last night.

The deceased was identified as Raja Kumar Jha (28) and the accused as Sanjay and his two sons — Gaurav and Saurav. It is alleged that Sanjay is a drug smuggler.

According to the complaint filed by Raja’s brother Pintu Jha, native of Madhepura in Bihar, he was residing as a tenant with his brother at Bas Kushla village. Pintu is working as a helper at Rahul Chauhan’s departmental store, while Raja was addicted to marijuana.

Pintu said around 10 am on Friday, Raja had gone to Sanjay’s house at Kasan to buy marijuana, when Sanjay and his two sons thrashed Raja over some issues. “My brother informed Rahul about the fight. At 7.30 pm, my brother, Rahul and Sonu reached Sanjay’s house,” he said.

When Rahul asked Sanjay why he had beaten Raja, the father and sons got angry and started beating Raja. They dragged him to their house, thrashed him and then threw him out in a critical condition. Rahul rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” Pintu added.

An FIR was registered against the accused at the Bilaspur police station on Saturday. A senior police officer said the accused were absconding, but would be arrested soon.

