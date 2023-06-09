 Gurugram: ED arrests M3M director Roop Kumar Bansal in money laundering case : The Tribune India

Gurugram: ED arrests M3M director Roop Kumar Bansal in money laundering case

He was later produced in a special court in Panchkula in Haryana which sent him to seven-day ED custody

Gurugram: ED arrests M3M director Roop Kumar Bansal in money laundering case

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 9

Roop Kumar Bansal, a director of Gurugram-based realty company M3M, has been arrested in a money laundering case linked to real estate firm IREO, the Enforcement Directorate said on Friday.

Bansal was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Thursday and he was later produced in a special court in Panchkula in Haryana which sent him to seven-day ED custody, the agency said in a statement.

The arrest, it said, was made in connection with the investigation being done against IREO and M3M groups for "diverting, siphoning off and misappropriating funds of investors and customers".

"The custody of Roop Kumar Bansal became necessary for investigation and he has been avoiding investigation and not responding to summons issued by ED on multiple occasions," it said.

On June 1, the ED carried out raids against the M3M group and its directors as well as against IREO in Delhi and Gurugram.

It later alleged in a press statement that the owners, controllers and promoters of the M3M group -- Basant Bansal, Roop Kumar Bansal, Pankaj Bansal -- and other key persons deliberately avoided investigations during the raids.

M3M directors, including Bansal, had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court following the searches to quash the ED case and summons issued to them, saying they have not indulged in any wrongdoing, sources indicated.

The agency alleged "huge amount of money running into hundreds of crores were siphoned off through the M3M group" in this case.

In one of the transactions, the M3M group received about Rs 400 crore from IREO through several shell companies in multiple layers, it said.

"The transactions were shown in books of IREO as payments towards development rights. The land was owned by M3M group and the market value of the land was around Rs 4 crore." "M3M group initially sold the development rights of the said land to five shell companies for a payment of Rs 10 crore and it was claimed that these companies are unrelated," it said.

However, it said, probe found that the five shell companies were operated by the M3M group.

These shell companies immediately sold the development rights of the land to IREO for about Rs 400 crore and after receiving the amount, the five shell companies transferred it immediately to the M3M group through another set of multiple shell companies, the ED alleged.

"All the shell companies were owned and operated by M3M group under the directions of its promoters Basant Bansal and Roop Kumar Bansal and his family members," it claimed.

In this way, IREO and M3M siphoned off about Rs 400 crore money belonging to investors and customers and the proceeds of crime remained with the M3M group which was used by it for other investments and paying off liabilities, the ED found.

It added that the IREO group did not make any efforts to develop the land and started to write off the investments every year and Roop Kumar Bansal played a "key role" in the completion of the transactions.

The agency on Monday seized luxury cars, including a Ferrari, Lamborghini and Bentley, worth Rs 60 crore as well as jewellery valued at Rs 5.75 crore during its raids on the two groups.

The agency has been investigating the IREO group for the last few years on charges of diverting, siphoning and misappropriating funds of investors and customers.

#Enforcement Directorate #Gurugram #Panchkula

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

2
Haryana

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

3
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

4
Nation

NMC approves 50 medical colleges

5
Nation

'Not good for ties': India on Indira killing float in Canada

6
Nation

Arrest only if court warrants: Anurag Thakur on WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's case

7
Nation The Tribune Exclusive

Amid border row, Ladakh infra to gain heft with new strategic road to Depsang, DBO

8
Haryana

Iron bars exposed as concrete comes off Delhi-Mumbai Expressway flyover

9
Punjab

Punjab's AAP govt hires consultant to shift from paddy-wheat cycle

10
World

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Rs 5,551-crore FEMA violation: ED issues show-cause notices to Xiaomi, 2 senior executives, 3 foreign banks

Rs 5,551-crore FEMA violation: ED issues show-cause notices to Xiaomi, 2 senior executives, 3 foreign banks

Xiaomi accused of ‘unauthorised’ remittance of this amount i...

Live-in partner’s murder: Police say they were married; accused claims she committed suicide

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

Sane also allegedly told interrogators that he was HIV-posit...

3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad

3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad

Many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the...

CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence, takes over probe

CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence cases, re-registers six FIRs referred by state

A DIG-rank officer to probe six Manipur violence cases refer...

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured protesting wrestle...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

Family holds protest over 2-yr-old’s death in hospital

Amritsar Central Jail gets new phone call blocking system

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

Amritsar: Poor returns, veggie growers seek MSP

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Union Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Union Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth Rs 669 cr by Oct-end

Chandigarh : 10 heritage items sold for Rs 79.16 lakh in US

Civic body begins cleaning of drains, road gullies in Mohali

Stone of works in Sarangpur laid

Youth stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Nand Nagri, video goes viral

Youth stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Nand Nagri, video goes viral

AAP’s Gopal Rai reviews upcoming ‘Maha-Rally’ against Centre’s ordinance

Congress appoints Deepak Babariya as party in-charge for Haryana, Delhi; Shaktisinh Gohil is new Gujarat PCC chief

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

No offence of hate speech made out against wrestlers: Delhi Police tell court

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

One arrested with 500 grams of opium

Chabbewal defends Bajwa amid row over ‘anti-Dalit’ remarks on Ugoke

Four held with 1.5-kg heroin, drug money

Ludhiana: Bank manager found hanging from ceiling

Ludhiana: Bank manager found hanging from ceiling

Punjab govt to constitute Sadak Suraksha Force to minimise vehicular accident deaths

Explosion near court complex, 1 injured; cops rule out foul play

Rs 3,394-cr water supply project back on track

Committee directs authorities to complete work by March 31

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers’ protest continues for second day

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers' protest continues for second day

‘Disgruntled’ leaders to skip rally to mark BJP’s 9 years at Centre

Pbi varsity faculty member inducted into NAAC panel

300 youths appear for interview in job fair

Union protests in front of powercom office