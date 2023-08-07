Gurugram: Excise and taxation department officer caught red handed taking bribe, arrested

PTI

Gurugram, August 7

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday caught an excise and taxation officer (ETO) red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 for updating the GST number in a person's record, a senior official said.

The ACB, Gurugram team arrested the officer and registered an FIR against him under The Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said. The accused will be produced in a city court on Tuesday, he added.

According to the ACB, Amit Dhanda, an ETO of the excise and taxation department office in Sector 32, Gurugram had already taken a laptop from the complainant earlier.

The complainant alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 cash and a laptop from him for updating the GST number in his record.

The accused had pressurised the complainant for Rs 25,000, which is when he approached the ACB.

Following the complaint, a special team was formed who conducted a raid and nabbed the accused officer from Sector 32 area on Monday afternoon while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, the ACB said.

"The ACB team has started further investigation by registering a case against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB Police Station in Gurugram," said Jitender Kumar, spokesperson of ACB.

