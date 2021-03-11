Gurugram: Excise inspector transferred for 'demanding' liquor

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 18

An Excise inspector was shifted to the department headquarter in Panchkula today after an audio clip in which allegedly he can be heard demanding “free liquor bottles” from an employee of a liquor vend for the Deputy Chief Minister’s event in the city. The action was taken when the liquor vend operator filed a complaint to the CM Window, the Home Minister and other senior officials.

Confirming the transfer of the Excise Inspector Sandeep Lohan, District Excise and Taxation Commissioner (DETC) Ravinder Singh said an inquiry had been assigned to Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vijay Kumar into the case.

The complainant in the case, Anuj, said he owned a liquor shop near Bakhtawar Chowk in Sector 47 here. On August 14, Lohan rang up the liquor vend salesman and demanded six Glenfiddich liquor bottles to be delivered at a hotel. When the salesman refused to provide the liquor, Lohan reached the liquor vend next day and misbehaved with the him.