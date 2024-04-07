Gurugram facing scarcity of drinking water

The shortage of drinking water has been causing an outcry in various colonies of Gurugram — such as Mahavirpura, Dayanand Colony and Gurugram village — for several weeks. The problem worsens during summer every year, but no solution has been found so far. Area residents have complained to MCG and GMDA officials several times, but to no avail.

Arun Sharma, Gurugram

Concerns raised over safety of pedestrians, cyclists

The safety of pedestrians and cyclists has emerged as a major cause for concern here. They often become victims in mishaps while crossing roads, especially at busy intersections and highways. Additionally, they are also seen flouting traffic rules while crossing roads, putting their lives at risk and causing accidents at times. The authorities concerned are duty-bound to boost road infrastructure and construct adequate foot overbridges, underpasses and cycle tracks for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists. SK Sharma, Faridabad

