Gurugram, Faridabad to have own RAF companies

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 25

Having learnt lessons from Nuh communal clashes on July 31 and their spillover to Faridabad and Gurugram, both the districts will now have their own Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies. The police units will select and train a section of their cops on the lines of RAF to combat crises.

The decision was made by the newly appointed Commissioners of Police (CP) of both the districts. Gurugram CP Vikas Arora said there will be five companies — one would be stationed at the headquarters and others in four separate zones.

“They will be our own cops but trained in a special way to act in situations like riots to manage crowd. On usual days they will be executing regular jobs and at the time of crisis they will act as RAF,” said Arora. He added that they would be ready with all equipment within a month. Similarly, three such RAF units have been identified in Faridabad, which will be headed by DSPs.

“We need to be ready for any situation that includes mob. The units will comprise over 25 cops, each of which will be trained like those part of RAF in special techniques. The situation in the district is normal but we still want to be prepared,” said Faridabad CP Rakesh Kumar Arya. Issuing a warning against hate speeches, Arora said violence is no more communal in nature, rather work of miscreants.

“There is zero tolerance to hate speeches and communal crimes. We had parents coming to us crying as young boys who indulged in such crimes, both offline and online, have ruined their future,” said Arora.

