Gurugram farmer, 2 sons booked for threatening co-villager in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi; had sought Rs 50 lakh ransom

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 3

A Patli village resident and his two sons have been booked for posing as shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh from a co-villager after threatening to kill him and his family like Sidhu Moosewala. An FIR in this regard has been registered at Farrukhnagar police station.

According to complaint filed by Surender Singh, a resident of Patli village, his land was recently acquired for laying a railway line. He had received compensation of about Rs 74 lakh and the money was transferred in his wife's account.

“My co-villager Karambir and his two sons Deepak and Mohit knew about it and demanded Rs 50 lakh by threatening to kill me and my entire family. On August 29, threats were made through WhatsApp calls from two different numbers. Karambir also threatened on WhatsApp messages. They even uploaded my photo cross marked with a red pen on social media like Instagram and WhatsApp,” said Surender in his complaint.

He said one of the accomplices of Karambir, identified as Deepak Dhankhar, had put these photos on social media and claimed to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“He also uploaded a photo holding a gun and threatened that if Rs 50 lakh were not given, he would shoot me dead. Karambir and Mohit also threatened me through Jogendra and Akshay, who came to my home and asked to give extortion money to them otherwise they would kill me and my family just like Sidhu Moosewala,” the farmer added in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Karambir, his sons and others under Sections 387 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Farrukhnagar police station.

“As per the complaint we have registered a case and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per law,” said Inspector Jitender Kumar, SHO, Farrukhnagar police station.