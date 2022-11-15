Gurugram: FIR registered after 4 months in fraud case

Gurugram, November 14
A Sohna resident was duped of Rs 22,000 by two persons, who posed as an SHO and a lawyer. Though the incident took place on July 1 and the complaint was filed online on the same day, an FIR was registered on November 13 at the Cyber crime police station (South). According to the complainant, Subhash Chand, a resident of Sohna, an unknown person posed as an SHO Vikram from the Palam Vihar police station and told him that an FIR would be filed against him incase he failed to pay his EMIs.
Chand said, “The caller told me to pay the EMIs, else the FIR will be filed against me. After getting suspicious, I called a known police officer to confirm whether a person named Vikram was a cop. After getting a positive reply, I called Vikram again and he gave me an advocate’s number. The advocate asked me to transfer money in two transactions.
