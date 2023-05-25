Gurugram flyover to remain closed for one week

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 24

In what may lead to traffic congestion in the busy Atul Kataria Chowk area, the newly-constructed flyover on the stretch will remain shut for a week for load testing and safety features review. As per the district administration orders, the Atul Kataria Chowk flyover on old Delhi-Gurugram Road will remain closed from May 25 to May 31, however, the underpass will remain open.

Different dates have been fixed for the closure of lanes on both sides of the flyover for the review. For vehicles headed from Kapashera to Gurugram Bus Stand, the road will remain closed from May 25 to May 27, while the carriageway will remain closed from May 28 to May 31 for vehicles headed from Gurugram Bus Stand to Kapashera.

“The work of regular testing and observation of safety standards is to be done on the flyover. However, traffic plying on road below the flyover would not be affected,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, DC, Gurugram.