Gurugram gears up for PM Modi’s March 11 rally

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 8

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to take the newly constructed Dwarka Expressway for a road show and public rally on March 11, the Gurugram administration and police are gearing up for the mega event, which will have around 50,000 people in attendance from Gurugram, Rewari and Jhajjar.

This is PM’s second rally in the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency, which includes the city, Rewari and Nuh, within a month and is a mega event for the BJP that is pulling all stops to pull the crowd. The local administration held a high-level meeting with the police to work out organisational modalities.

DC Nishant Yadav said the stretch would be under CCTV survelliance and special firefighting and medical teams would be deputed. The verification of all attendees was being conducted.

“This is a long-awaited event for the region and we are expecting a huge crowd at the venue. All officers have been assigned duties in the field and in addition to ensuring security we are keeping in mind that none of the attendees are inconvenienced. The administration, police and the MCG are working closely to make this event a success,” said Yadav.

The police team headed by the Commissioner has prepared an elaborate traffic plan in addition to delegating duties to officials for the maintenance of law and order. As per the plan, there will be no diversions on the Delhi Jaipur Expressway. However, security will be beefed up in and around Sector 82 where the public rally will be held. Meanwhile, the MCG has started the anti-defacement drive on the stretch and pulled down many hoardings put up by builders.

According to the Haryana Government, more than 35 sectors and about 50 villages of Gurugram district will get direct benefits from the opening of the section of the expressway. At the same time, traffic pressure on the Delhi-Gurugram National Highway will also be reduced.

#Gurugram #Narendra Modi