Gurugram gets first woman police chief

Chandigarh, February 14

Senior IPS officer Kala Ramachandran, currently posted as ADGP, State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), has been appointed the first woman Commissioner of Police (CP) of Gurugram.

According to police transfers ordered by Haryana Government, the incumbent CP of Gurugram KK Rao has been posted as IGP, CPT&R, Bhondsi.

Mamta Singh, IGP of Karnal Range, has been posted as IGP, Rohtak Range. Satender Kumar Gupta will be new IGP, Karnal Range.

While B Satheesh Balan will be new IGP Special Task Force (STF), Arun Kumar, DIG, Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban, will be DIG (STF).

Nazneen Bhasin, DIG, Regional Training Centre (RTC), Bhondsi, has been given additional charge of DIG, Women Safety, Panchkula.

Balwan Singh, DIG-cum-SP, Hisar, who was recently accused by a businessman of demanding bribe after being booked in a case, has been shifted as DIG (SVB), Gurugram. Abhishek Jorwal, SP (SVB), has been given additional charge of ADC to Governor.

Lokendra Singh, SP of Kaithal, will be the new Hisar SP. Maqsood Ahmed, DCP (East), will be SP, Kaithal.

DIG CID Shashank Anand has got additional charge of DIG R&C. Virender Kumar has got the charge of DCP East Gurugram with additional charge of in charge, Mirror Emergency Response Centre (MERC), Gurugram.