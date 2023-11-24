Gurugram gets 'Grampedia' to promote rural development

Gurugram, November 23
Inspired by Wikipedia, the Gurugram administration has launched its very own “Grampedia” to provide detailed information of villages at a single click. Started on a pilot basis for the panchayats of Sohna block, it will soon be extended to all four rural blocks in the city.
Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav while launching the digital platform said information would be the biggest tool for rural development. “Not just for administrative purposes, but the website will also make the youth of the village aware about the historical heritage of the village. The portal will give a new identity to the village culture. It is an innovative initiative that will be a valuable tool for researchers, policy-makers and other stakeholders interested in rural development, contributing to the overall goal of promoting sustainable and inclusive development in villages,” the DC said.
The website has been developed in collaboration with Austere Systems Private Limited and will have complete information related to the panchayats concerned. All villages concerned will be able to upload their development project requirements on the website so that it is easier for the industrial institutions to select the village as per their convenience and budget under the corporate social responsibility funds. The gram panchayats will also be able to upload important information related to the history of their villages along with maps.
