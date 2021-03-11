Gurugram: Gujarat SHO held for graft

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 25

A team of Vigilance Bureau, Rohtak, nabbed a Gujarat Police station house officer (SHO) who flew to the city to accept the bribe. He was trapped by the team and nabbed red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a Gurugram resident in the return of favouring his relative in a case of cheating. An FIR has been registered.

The accused is Jagdish Chaudhary (31) of Runi village in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. He is an inspector and deployed as SHO at the police station in Rajpipla, Narmada district.

Rohtak Vigilance Bureau DSP Sumit Kumar said the SHO had demanded bribe in a case registered in Gujarat for cheating under the IT Act to favour the complainant’s nephew, Amrinder Puri of Faridabad, who was arrested in the case. Amrinder was an accused in a fake degree case, said the police.

Sandeep, a resident of DLF, Phase-1, and uncle of Amrinder, filed a complaint that inspector Jagdish assured him that he would not implicate his nephew in another case and also not give any supplementary chargesheet against him if he gives him Rs 3 lakh as bribe.