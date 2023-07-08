Gurugram head constable hurt in accident

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 7

A head constable was injured critically after a speeding car hit his bike near the gate of Bhondsi police residential complex.

After five minutes, the car driver returned to the spot and fled away after taking his car number plate which had fallen there, but he did not help the injured head constable. An FIR has been registered at Bhondsi police station.

According to the complaint filed by head constable Ramkishan, who was posted at the MG Road police chowki, the incident took place late on June 30 when he was going on his bike to his quarters in the complex after duty.

“When I reached near the gate of the residential complex, a man driving a car hit the bike from the front. I fell on the road along with the bike and was injured. The driver stayed there for some time but did not take me to hospital even after being told by me. He then drove away. After about five minutes, he returned and picked up the number plate of his car which had broken there. I asked for help again but he fled away after taking his number plate. After some minutes, a passerby helped me and took me to hospital. After the operation of my leg, I was discharged from hospital on July 3 and now, I filed the complaint,” the head constable wrote in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified car driver at Bhondsi police station on Thursday. The police are now checking the footage of CCTV cameras of the area.