Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 6

In a major breakthrough in the multi-crore Gurugram heist, noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria has been apprehended by Interpol in Dubai and a team of Delhi Police and STF are getting him deported.

Absconding for the past seven years, Lagarpuria has a red corner notice issued against him by Delhi Police.

“Our crime unit and STF have started procedure to take gangster Lagarpuria on production warrant in the case of multi crore heist for questioning,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

Special Task Force (STF), Haryana, had been looking for the gangster as he was the mastermind of Rs 30 crore heist in Gurugram in 2021 in which two doctors, a Delhi cop and one Haryana IPS officer are also co-accused. Despite all its efforts, the STF have failed to recover over Rs 22 crore of the booty and claims Lagarpuria could lead them to it.

It may be noted that on August 4 last year, members of the Vikas Lagarpuria gang stole cash and gold worth crores from a flat in sector 84, which was occupied as office by a private company. Six accused broke into the flat when nobody was there and fled after theft. On August 21, company officials informed police about the theft and an FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station. In the complaint, however, there was no mention of the stolen amount but later STF clarified that the heist was of Rs 30 crore.

Later, the crime unit of Sector 31, Gurugram, nabbed three members of the Vikas Lagarpuria gang, identified as Dhare, Amit alias Mitta, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi and Abhinav of UP, who revealed that they had stolen the cash on the cue of their gang leader.

In this case, name of two doctors had also cropped up and the STF team nabbed Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal and Dr GP Singh. During investigation, STF also found the involvement of IPS Dheeraj Setia in the case, who was then suspended. At present, Setia and two doctors are out on bail.