Gurugram heliport project to start soon: Deputy CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said, “Gurugram-Heliport” was an ambitious project of the state government, which would be started soon. Under the Central Government’s “Udan” scheme, air travel will be started from Hisar Airport to various major cities of the country.

The Deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of the Civil Aviation Department, was presiding over a meeting of senior officials of the Civil Aviation Department and State Government, here today.

Chautala discussed various sites related to Gurugram-Heliport suggested by the officials and directed the preparation of its final report at the earliest.

Referring to the routes to be started from the Hisar Airport under the Udan scheme, he said the officials should explore the possibilities of starting flights from Hisar to Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Jaipur, Amritsar, Kullu, Jammu and other cities.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the scheme was targeted at completing 220 destinations (airports/heliports/ water aerodromes) across the country with 1,000 routes by 2026 to provide air connectivity to the unconnected destinations of the country. He said the scheme had played a major role in the transformation of the Indian aviation industry. Dushyant said the day was not far when civil aviation would become the basis of transport in Haryana along with rail and road transport.

Udan connectivity scheme

On April 27, 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Regional Connectivity Scheme, Udan, the flagship programme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The scheme was launched with an aim to fulfil the aspirations of common citizens following the vision of “Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik” with advanced aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in Tier II and Tier III cities.