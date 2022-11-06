Gurugram: Helpline for cyber crime victims

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 5

The Gurugram cyber police have saved Rs 71.90 lakh belonging to the victims of cyber fraud in October, claims Upasana Singh, DCP, South, Gurugram. She appealed to people that if there was any complaint about cyber fraud one could dial 1930 to immediately freeze fraudulent transactions.

Upasana Singh said the cases of cyber fraud were increasing rapidly. The police have also alerted citizens about the incidents related to cybercrime. October has been observed as the Cyber Awareness Month. The citizens can avoid cyber frauds by making themselves aware of the cybercrime.

“To protect citizens from fraud, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has launched a portal, for which helpline number 1930 has been issued. The citizens can submit their complaints related to cybercrime on this helpline number. As soon as the person who is a victim of an online fraud registers a complaint on the helpline number, the account in which the money has been deposited will be frozen by the cybercrime desk. The owner of the account in which the money has been deposited will not be able to withdraw it. Also, the entire money withdrawn from the complainant’s account will be returned to his/her account. Through this process, the cybercrime police has blocked Rs 71.90 lakh that were being cheated away by the cyber thugs from the citizens in October," added DCP Singh.

Awareness on cybercrime is being spread in schools, colleges, universities, malls, bus stands, gram panchayats and other public places, she added.