Gurugram: Hindu outfits complain against Korean restaurants serving beef in city

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 18

Yet another controversy has stormed Gurugram as Hindu outfits are up against Korean restaurants allegedly serving beef in the city.The outfits have filed a complaint with Gurugram police commissioner and even raised the issue with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar warning of protest if no action is taken against the restaurants by the authorities.

The controversy started with an Instagram video of a food blogger, who can be seen trying the Korean delicacy, ‘Beef tongue’, at one of the restaurants in South Point Mall on Golf Course Road. This blogger, who has been running a series on weird foods, ordered it along with his two friends.

The beef tongue was served raw and then barbecued by them on a live grill. As the video went viral, pictures of Korean restaurants’ menus with ‘Beef tongue’ being key highlight started going viral and caught attention of Hindu outfits like Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

“Cow slaughter is banned in Haryana and so is serving beef. This cannot be done in the name of serving exotic cuisines. The restaurants are not just serving it but also in connivance with food bloggers promoting it. This will not be tolerated. We want penal action against these restaurants and the bloggers and complete ban on serving any such dish involving beef. In case of any delay in action, Hindu outfits will take things in their hand and shut these shops and mall,” said Hindu activist and Bajranj Dal member Kulbhushan Bhardwaj in his complaint to the police.

The outfits have also issued a warning on social media to all food bloggers to abstain from promoting beef consumption in Haryana citing it against recent anti-cow slaughter act.

The restaurants, meanwhile, have not issued any comments in this regard.

Beef tongue is popular delicacy in many cuisines like Mexican and Korean. The popular Korean dish ‘Gyutan’ is barbeque beef tongue, which is quite popular in NCR.

