Gurugram: Homeguard hit with car, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 25

The Gurugram police have nabbed a resident of Mahendragarh district for hitting a Homeguard with his car in inebriated state.

According to the police, the incident happened on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

A police team was stationed for ‘nakabandi’ on the Medanta Hospital road near for checking of suspicious vehicles. Around 1 am, a Scorpio car was signalled to stop at the barricade. Instead of stopping, the driver rammed the car into a Homeguard, who was deployed at the naka, and escaped.

The victim has been identified as Jitendra and the driver is Anil, a resident of Bajad village in Mahendragarh. Anil was arrested from Sector 38 on Sunday.

An FIR was registered against the driver under Sections 186, 353 and 307 of the IPC and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act at Sadar police station.