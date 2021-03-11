Gurugram: Homeguard hit with car, 1 held

Gurugram, April 25
The Gurugram police have nabbed a resident of Mahendragarh district for hitting a Homeguard with his car in inebriated state.
According to the police, the incident happened on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
A police team was stationed for ‘nakabandi’ on the Medanta Hospital road near for checking of suspicious vehicles. Around 1 am, a Scorpio car was signalled to stop at the barricade. Instead of stopping, the driver rammed the car into a Homeguard, who was deployed at the naka, and escaped.
The victim has been identified as Jitendra and the driver is Anil, a resident of Bajad village in Mahendragarh. Anil was arrested from Sector 38 on Sunday.
An FIR was registered against the driver under Sections 186, 353 and 307 of the IPC and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act at Sadar police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs