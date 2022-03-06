Gurugram JE booked for vandalism

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 5

The Gurugram police have booked a Junior Engineer (JE) of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation for allegedly getting a local salon vandalised on account of poor service to his wife. The incident was captured in the CCTV footage of the salon.

Rs5K bill not paid The Junior Engineer’s wife complained that she was not satisfied with the service. They left without paying the bill of over Rs5,000. Sandeep Kumar, Manager

The complainant, Sandeep Kumar, manager of Cut and Salon located in Sector 38, in his complaint said that on Friday around 11.30 am, Rakesh Kumar, JE, Gurugram MC, came to the salon with his wife. Services were provided to the JE, his wife and the woman who had come along with them.

“Kumar’s wife complained that she was not satisfied with the service. They left without paying the bill of over Rs 5,000. After sometime, he came to the salon with his colleagues, threatened us and vandalised the sign board of the salon. They also assaulted an employee,” the manager told the police.

An FIR has been registered against Kumar under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 427 (causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sadar police station.

When contacted, the JE he had nothing to do with the incident and was falsely accused. —