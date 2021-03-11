Gurugram: Laptop thief caught

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 9

The Gurugram police today nabbed the infamous ‘home and PG thief’. The accused, posing as a hearing and speech-impaired person, and would sneak into paying guest (PG) accommodations early morning. He would steal laptops and phones while the residents slept. His accomplice has also been identified but is at large, said the police.

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Jagdish Govindan, a native of Tamil Nadu and presently living in Delhi.

Interestingly, Jagdish carried 10 fake certificates to prove that he is a hearing and speech-impaired person. He confessed he had stolen laptops, mobile phones and other valuables early in the mornings and handed those to his accomplice who sold those in Tamil Nadu.

“The accused stole items from homes and PGs when people were in deep sleep. Both would first check the door by pushing it gently. On finding any door open, they would steal laptops and mobile phones and fled away easily,” said Virender Vij, DCP, East. The police said that a PAN card, debit card, voter card, a laptop bag, Rs 5,000 cash and 10 certificates of being hearing and speech-impaired have been seized from the accused.