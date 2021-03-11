Gurugram Leisure Valley Park set to get makeover

Gurugram, August 12
Gurugram’s biggest park and iconic landmark, Leisure Valley, is all set to get a makeover. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday signed an MoU with the Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) for the restoration and maintenance of the Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29.
“We are happy to have the HMIF as a partner to take forward the GMDA initiatives designed for the improvement of public amenities and conservation of environment in the city. The development and upgrading of the Leisure Valley Park under the CSR activity of the HMIF will be welcomed by residents. Under the CSR initiatives, we aim at developing more such green and eco-friendly nature spots in Gurugram for the benefit of the public at large. We encourage and invite companies to come forward and participate in such endeavours, wherein full support will be extended by the GMDA,” said Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, Sudhir Rajpal.
Under this project, the HMIF will undertake the renovation and maintenance of selected areas of the Leisure Valley Park under the jurisdiction of the GMDA for a period of three years. Several key steps will be taken to overall, uplift and improve the facilities at the park, which is spread across 25 acres and offers a variety of recreation opportunities within one of the most urbanised areas in Gurugram.
