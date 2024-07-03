Gurugram likely to see light to moderate rain for 4 days: MeT

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 2

Gurugram district is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next four days, officials of the Metrological (MeT) Department said here on Tuesday. The rain may be accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds.

Dr Manjeet Singh, an agriculture and weather expert, posted at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Shikohpur, said on Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.7°C, while the minimum temperature on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday was 30.4°C.

Most parts of the district witnessed rainfall in the wee hours on Tuesday, while the weather remained cloudy for the rest of the day. The maximum humidity in the morning was 72 per cent, while it dropped to 41 per cent in the afternoon.

