Gurugram link comes to fore in Salman Khan house firing case

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 15

A connection with Gurugram has come to light in the firing incident case outside actor Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai. In the CCTV footage, one of the miscreants who opened fire outside Salman Khan’s house is said to be Vishal alias Kalu, a resident of Mahavir Pura Colony, Gurugram.Vishal is said to be a sharp shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He has over five criminal cases registered against him in Gurugram and Delhi.

Family alleges Harassment When Vishal had stepped into the world of crime, we broke relations with him. Cops from the Delhi Police’s STF raided our house on Sunday, we were harassed by them.— Barkha, Sister of accused Vishal

After the Gurugram connection was revealed, Mumbai Police contacted the Gurugram Police and the Delhi Police. However, when contacted, Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime and Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, DSP, STF both said that they did not have any official information from the Mumbai police yet.

A team of the Delhi Police reached the house of the accused Vishal and interrogated his mother and sister at 11:00 pm on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Barkha, sister of the accused Vishal, said the police was constantly harassing her family.

“When Vishal had stepped into the world of crime, we broke relations with him. He had come home on the night of February 27, but had gone back on the insistence of the family,” she said. “Cops from the Delhi police STF raided our house yesterday,we were harassed by them. We filed a complaint on the Chief Minister’s portal but did not get any help. We have no connection with Vishal now,” she said.

Vishal’s name had come up earlier in the murder of Gurugram scrap businessman Sachin, alias Goda, in Lakhan Majra, Rohtak, on the night of February 29. The Rohtak Crime Branch police arrested nine people in this murder case, but Vishal is still at large.

It may be noted that on the morning of April 14, gunshots were heard outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Mumbai. Two miscreants on a bike fired several rounds in the air outside Salman Khan’s house in Bandra and fled from

the spot.

