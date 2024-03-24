Gurugram LS segment: Women voters outnumber men in 80-plus category

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, March 23

The eligible women voters, who are above the age of 80 years, outnumber the men voters in this age group in the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the Election Commission’s electoral roll data, there are 25,21,332 voters in the constituency, which comprises Gurugram, Nuh and Rewari districts. Of them, 67,034 voters are above the age of 80 years in the constituency.

As many as 36,334 voters are women, who are above the age of 80 years, while the number of men voters in this age bracket is 30,700. In this age bracket, women voters count for 54 per cent, while the men voters are 46 per cent.

As per the available details, there are four women voters above the age of 120 years, while three men voters fall in this age category.

District Electoral Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav, who is also District Magistrate, has stated that during the Lok Sabha elections, special arrangements will be made at the polling centres for the voters of above 85 years.

In order to ensure that the elder voters exercise their right to franchise, facilities like ramps, wheelchairs, transport systems, medical kits etc. will be made by the authorities.

NCC and NSS volunteers will be deployed at the polling stations to assist them.

4 women voters above 120 years

According to the Election Commission’s electoral roll data, there are 25,21,332 voters in the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises Gurugram, Nuh and Rewari districts. Of them, 67,034 voters are above the age of 80 years in the constituency.

The number of men voters in this age bracket is 30,700. As per the available details, there are four women voters above the age of 120 years, while three men voters also fall in this age category.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Lok Sabha