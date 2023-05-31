Gurugram: Man drinks alcohol on car’s roof, booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 30

Two videos of a man drinking alcohol and doing push-ups on the roof of a car in Gurugram are making rounds across social media platforms.

Taking swift action on the videos, the Gurugram traffic police have issued a challan to the car owner based on the registration number of the car.

“We request all road users not to put their own & others’ lives in danger by violating traffic rules,” traffic police tweeted in reply of the viral videos.

Two undated videos were shared on Twitter on Tuesday morning by a user. In the 13-second first clip, an unidentified man can be seen consuming liquor while sitting on the roof of a car amid traffic jam. His two friends also join him in joy after opening both the front doors.

In the second video, the same man can be seen doing push-ups on the roof of the moving car. Three other men were seen climbing on the doors of the car and were also dancing.

Reportedly, the car is registered on the name of Harish as first owner. “We have issued a challan for Rs 6,500 to the violator under the Motor Vehicles Act,” said Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic).

An FIR has been registered at the DLF phase 3 police station. The police have impounded the Maruti Alto CNG car and detained one of the accused identified as Lokesh Kumar.