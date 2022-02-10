Gurugram man gets 5-yr jail for rape bid

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 9

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Raj Gupta today sentenced a man to five years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for rape attempt on a girl.

As per the order, if the convict fails to pay the fine on time his imprisonment shall be increased. The accused — Pratap of Bhogpur Mandi — was booked under Section 376 and 511 of the IPC at the Sohna Sadar police station in 2021 and was convicted today.

As per the police records, it was on February 5, 2021, when the father of the girl, a resident of the Sohna area, had filed a complaint against the accused for rape attempt. An FIR was registered and the accused was arrested, who confessed to the crime and was then sent into judicial custody. —