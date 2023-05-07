Gurugram man held for killing tenant over unpaid rent

IANS

Gurugram, May 6

The police on Saturday arrested a landlord for allegedly killing his tenant for non-payment of rent from Sector 5 here. The victim has been identified as Rajender, reportedly an alcoholic who was residing in Gurgaon village in a rented accommodation.

According to the police, the landlord, who has been identified as Suresh, had gone to Rajender’s rented accommodation to collect rent on May 1. The duo consumed alcohol following which an argument broke out between the two. In a fit of rage, Suresh strangled Rajender to death.

The accused then threw the body inside a water booster station. On May 2, the sanitation workers informed police after spotting the body.