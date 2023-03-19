Gurugram man rapes colleague, booked

Gurugram, March 18
A woman from the North-East has moved the police alleging that her friend raped her twice. An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station.
According to the complaint filed by a 20-year-old woman, a native of Manipur who lived in Delhi, she was working in a Sector-18 based private company in March 2022 where accused Karan was also working as post-team leader. Karan and she become friends. "On June 22 last year, Karan called me to a hotel in Civil Lines area and raped me. After some days, he took me again to the same hotel and raped me again," the woman said in her complaint.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Karan under Section 376 (2) N (commit rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the IPC at Civil Lines police station on Friday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him
78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...
Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources
Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...
Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place
The late singer's statue, his favourite 5911 tractor, and hi...
Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar
Police had asked him to give details of these victims so tha...
Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju
Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment