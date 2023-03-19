Gurugram man rapes colleague, booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 18

A woman from the North-East has moved the police alleging that her friend raped her twice. An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station.

According to the complaint filed by a 20-year-old woman, a native of Manipur who lived in Delhi, she was working in a Sector-18 based private company in March 2022 where accused Karan was also working as post-team leader. Karan and she become friends. "On June 22 last year, Karan called me to a hotel in Civil Lines area and raped me. After some days, he took me again to the same hotel and raped me again," the woman said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Karan under Section 376 (2) N (commit rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the IPC at Civil Lines police station on Friday.