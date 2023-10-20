Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 19

A 32-year-old MBA graduate woman, who was arrested last Thursday for allegedly befriending people on Bumble dating app and robbing them by spiking their drinks, was produced in a city court after her seven-day police remand ended today and sent to judicial custody.

The woman, identified as Surbhi Gupta, alias Payal, alias Sakshi, an alumna of Delhi University (DU), was arrested from her house in Chawri Bazar, Delhi. During interrogation, she reportedly revealed that in the past around two months, she had defrauded over 10 people of Rs 30 lakh.

A senior police officer said after her graduation, she pursued MBA from the UK and had worked with MNCs, but later formed a gang to dupe people through a dating app. The police have recovered a gold chain, 15 debit and credit cards, Rs 1.60 lakh, two laptops and three mobile phones from her possession.

During interrogation, the woman had revealed the names of her two accomplices, who had also been arrested. The accused had been identified as Vishal and Sushil.

According to the police, on October 10, Rohit Gupta had filed a complaint that he had been cheated by a woman whom he had met on Bumble. A special team was formed under the supervision of Dr Kavita, ACP, DLF, and the team nabbed the woman and her two accomplices on October 12.

“She revealed that she was the mastermind and Vishal and Sushil supported her. She used to commit crimes by luring people of Delhi-NCR, especially Gurugram. All the accused have been sent to jail and further probe is underway,” said the ACP.

