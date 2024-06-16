Gurugram MC authorises 5 sites for dumping C&D waste

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 15

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has authorised five sites for dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste. The decision was taken during a review meeting of the special campaign aimed at improving the cleanliness system of Gurugram and ensuring regular garbage collection.

Guidelines were given to all team in-charges during the meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and Municipal Commissioner Dr Narhari Singh Banger at the PWD rest house.

In the meeting, Dr Banger stated that special teams of the MCG have been formed to take action against those involved in illegal dumping of C&D waste. These teams would patrol different areas. Additionally, the police department would confiscate any vehicles found illegally dumping garbage or debris outside the designated sites. The C&D processing plant is operational at Basai. Dr Banger appealed to local residents to ensure that debris is sent to authorised sites or the Basai plant.

The DC emphasised that team in-charges should contact the sanitation supervisor for their respective zones, inspect manpower and machinery and send daily reports. He stressed the importance of checking the number of sanitation workers in each sanitation beat and their presence on-site, ensuring that no garbage is visible in public areas.

“Nineteen teams have been formed in the Municipal Corporation area, with each team assigned responsibility for two wards. Team in-charges should continuously visit their respective areas and send daily reports to the nodal officer of the campaign. The MC sanitation workers work in two shifts,” said Dr Banger.

It was also instructed during the meeting that officials should contact public representatives, RWAs and other distinguished citizens of the respective wards to ensure public participation in the campaign. Under the campaign, garbage collection is being carried out from all main roads, green belts and other areas, and garbage collection points are being cleaned.

