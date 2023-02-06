Gurugram MC extends pet licence validity

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 5

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Gurugram, has amended the dog registration process. The validity of pet licence has now been extended from one to three years. The new norms will come into effect from April 1.

As per the provisions contained in Bye-law 3, the registration of dogs is done for a period of one year. Accordingly, a metal token is issued to the registered dog for the duration of one year. The MC was flooded with requests for extending the validity of the licence that have now been approved.

“We were receiving requests from the pet owners for validating the licence for at least two years. Now, the validity has been increased to three years,” said MC Commissioner PC Meena.