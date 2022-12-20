Gurugram MC gears up for better rating

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 19

Having scored the eighth position last year, the Gurugram Municipal Corporation is leaving no stone unturned to nail the Ease of Living Index survey this year. The authority is seeking extensive public participation to improve the city’s rankings this year and has launched an extensive programne to get citizens to participate in the citizen perception survey.

Publicity material put up for the same.

Public representatives like local MLA Sudhir Singla have been issuing video messages informing people about the benefits of being residents of Gurugram, while urging them to rate. The authorities are also using mediums like radio and social media to get more residents to participate.

“There is still a lot of ignorance about the importance and relevance of this survey so a majority of people ignore it. If residents can take to social media to share their feedback, good or bad, and submit complaints or appreciate us then they should also participate in this survey to let everybody know how liveable the city is. This will also help us to improve wherever required,” said Satish Parashar, CTP, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.

The survey is being undertaken by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in 264 cities. The cities will be primarily ranked on four pillars with different weights: quality of life (35 per cent), economic ability (15 per cent), sustainability (20 per cent) and citizen perception (30 per cent). The citizen perception is a survey highlighting citizens’ demand, needs and aspirations pertaining to education, communication, health facilities and infrastructure.

The Municipal Corporation had, in a recent letter to all public representatives and department heads, requested them to put in personal efforts in ensuring maximum participation in the survey.