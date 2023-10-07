Gurugram MC hopeful of earning 100% revenue from advertisements this year

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 6

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has already achieved 54 per cent of the targeted revenue generated from advertisements in the first six months of the current financial year and hopes to increase it by 100 per cent at the end of this financial year as compared to last year.

This was said by Commissioner PC Meena during a meeting of the committee related to local bodies and panchayati raj institutions held under the chairmanship of local MLA Ramkumar Kashyap here.

The meeting was also attended by other MLAs Jagdish Nair, Ghanshyam Saraf, Dr Bishan Lal Saini, Ramniwas and Bishamber Singh as members.

Meena said a target was set to collect revenue of Rs 50 crore from advertisements in the current financial year, out of which, revenue of Rs 27 crore had already been collected by the end of September.

He said in the financial year 2019-20, a revenue of Rs 15.45 crore was collected in 2020-21 it was Rs 9.44 crore, in 2021-22 it was Rs 14.66 crore and in the financial year 2022-23, revenue of Rs 26.82 crore was collected.

#Gurugram