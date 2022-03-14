Gurugram MC identifies 555 unsafe buildings

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 13

Even as the civic administration is busy enlisting societies for structural safety audit, a survey by the Gurugram Municipal Corporation has found that 555 buildings within its jurisdiction were unauthorised and unsafe.

These buildings neither have any approved plan nor any structural audit report. Fire NOCs are missing too. Taking a stern view, Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Ahuja has ordered action against the violators.

“Any building that’s unauthorised, doesn’t have an approved building plan and lacks mandatory safety certificates is unsafe. The violators have been served notices and the Joint Commissioners concerned have been asked to act as per law,” said Ahuja.

Officials said these buildings were both residential and commercial. Some owners had opened paying guest (PG) facilities and shops in these multi-storeyed structures, they said.

It was on February 16 after the Chintel Paradiso roof collapse incident that all Joint Commissioners were asked to carry out the safety survey in their zones to identify unsafe buildings.

The month-long exercise led to the identification of 555 buildings. The highest 259 are in zone-3, which primarily includes parts of New Gurugram, followed by zone-1 with 150 buildings, zone-4 with 95 and zone-2 with 51.

A Joint Commissioner said there were several illegally built PG facilities that had up to seven floors. In several cases, commercial complexes and illegal flats had been built, he said. The Municipal Corporation has also roped in an external agency to review it structures in old Gurugram, which found 80 unsafe and dilapidated structures.

#gurugram building collapse