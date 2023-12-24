Gurugram MC officials told to improve waste collection

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 23

Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner PC Meena on Saturday directed the joint commissioners of the civic body to improve the door-to-door waste collection process in their respective areas.

Meena said if the vendors of the EcoGreen company, engaged in this work do not work properly, they should be removed. He said this during a meeting with the joint commissioners regarding waste management.

The commissioner said the joint commissioners should prepare a list of ragpickers and other garbage collectors in their respective areas within a week and include them in the system. He also directed the officials to issue identity cards to the ragpickers and waste collectors. They should be trained to dump garbage at secondary points only.

“Talk to RWA representatives in your respective zones and let them know who is collecting garbage in their areas and where is it being dumped. The work of door-to-door garbage collection by the EcoGreen vendors in different areas should be investigated. If the work is not satisfactory and if the RWA there is willing take up the work, assign it to them. The RWAs will also be given the right to collect garbage fee from citizens, so that they can work better,” Meena said.

He directed officials that all secondary garbage points be covered in the next 20 days. Besides, employees should be appointed to ensure monitoring of all garbage-sensitive places. If any person is found dumping garbage at these places, he will be issued a challan and action would be initiated against him/her.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram