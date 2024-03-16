Gurugram MC registers 36 cases over pending advertisement fee

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 15

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has got 36 police cases registered under the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989 (11 of 1990), against individuals/entities who have put up illegal advertisements at public places and failed to pay fine during the current financial year.

This was revealed by MC Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger after a meeting with the MC officials. He said 46 notices have also been issued to firms and individuals for the recovery of advertisement income. Properties of defaulters would be attached if do not pay the fine, he asserted.

Banger said the MC has initiated various steps to increase the civic body’s income. He said the FIRs have been registered against 36 violators over non-payment of the advertisement fee, fine and for continuously ignoring notices issued to them. He directed the authorities to initiate legal action to attach the properties of defaulting violators, who had failed to pay the advertisement fee and fine imposed on them.

The officials of the advertising wing said that for the first time the MC had generated an income of Rs 54 crore from advertising and it will further increase by the end of the financial year.

Banger has also asked all the authorities to carry on the special campaign till March 31 to recover all pending dues of the civic body, including property tax and advertisement fees. A sum of Rs 233 crore have been earned from property tax in the current financial year, he said.

He has also directed the officials to run an effective campaign against illegal constructions and encroachments.

He has directed them to free the corporation land and secure it by building boundary walls so that they cannot be encroached upon again.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram