Gurugram MC serves ultimatum on bulk waste generators

Gurugram, October 11

Since solid waste management emerges as one of the biggest challenges for the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, the civic body has served an ultimatum on bulk waste generators (BWG).

Required to manage their own waste, only 250 bulk waste generators out of total 1,680, are doing so. Others, despite directives, have failed to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016. Taking a cognizance of the same, the MCG has issued an ultimatum to them.

“As per norms, it is mandatory for all bulk waste generators to manage their own waste at the micro level, which includes waste treatment. For long, we have been spreading awareness, aiding and issuing directives, but most of them have failed to follow the norms. We will now take punitive action against those who disobey,” said Naresh Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Sanitation.

MCG Commissioner PC Meena held a meeting of the Citizen Supervisory Committee where he ordered that notices be issued to the defaulters.

Under the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016, residential societies, RWAs, hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, schools, colleges etc. that generate 50 kg or more waste per day are bulk waste generators. Under the rules, it is mandatory for them to dispose of the waste generated from their premises at their own level. For this, first of all, there has to be source segregation of wet, dry and household hazardous waste. According to estimates, 50 to 60 per cent of the waste is biodegradable. The compost can be prepared from wet waste and used for trees and plants. The dry and domestic hazardous harmful waste can be handed over to authorised recyclers/ collectors. In this way one can contribute in reducing more than 80 per cent of the waste generated from going into the landfill.

“We all can see the Bandhwari crisis and it’s high time we own our waste. If we manage to decentralise the waste treatment, then there will be no landfills. We will not just take action against defaulters but will also honour those disposing of their waste properly,” said Meena.

