Gurugram MC to arrange tankers to meet demand

Gurugram, May 26

As water supply crisis grips Gurugram, the Municipal Corporation has made a plan to arrange tankers to make up for the deficit.

MC Commissioner Dr Narhari Singh Banger has instructed officials to ensure that no person faces the shortage of drinking water in the area under the MC’s jurisdiction.

In compliance with the instructions issued by the Municipal Commissioner, Chief Engineer Vishal Bansal has assigned area-wise/ward-wise responsibilities to employees. Citizens can contact these employees in case they face water supply-related problems in their area or need to order a water tanker.

The administration has also released a list of ward-wise supervisors and their contact numbers.

Residents of Wards 1, 2 and 7 can contact Supervisor Amit Kumar (8901272801), while Wards 8, 9 and 17 residents can contact Supervisor Ashok Kumar (8396963099). Supervisor Deepak (8383080586) is assigned the responsibility of Wards 13, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24. Junior Engineer Rohit (9671895169) and Supervisor Krishna (9210215152) are responsible for Wards 10, 11, 12, 14, 15 and 16.

Supervisor Praveen (7053780189) has been assigned Wards 3, 4, 5, 6, 18 and 19, while Junior Engineer Rahul Khan (9821395267) is assigned Wards 28, 29 and 30.

Wards 31 and 32 would be under Supervisor Sahil (9050142102). Residents of Wards 33, 34 and 35 can contact the junior engineer concerned on 9971070036. Residents of Ward 25, 26 and 27 can contact Junior Engineer Kapil (9728822849).

Banger said the Municipal Corporation was working towards ensuring uninterrupted water supply in the area during the summer. If any citizen faces any problem related to water supply, he should contact the supervisor of his area. The said employees will also be responsible for providing water tankers as per the requirement.

