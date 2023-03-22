Gurugram Metro extension on track

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 21

After years of wait, Gurugram is all set to get its own city-circle metro line. The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) has re invited bids for Detailed Design Consultant for 28.5-km-long Metro route between HUDA City Centre and Cyber City. The 26.65-km-long main corridor from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City will be an elevated stretch with 27 stations, including depots.

The Gurugram Metro line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City via Old Gurgaon will have a running distance of 28.5 km, including a 1.85 km line from Basai village to the Dwarka Expressway. The interchange with the Delhi Metro’s yellow line at HUDA City Centre will provide direct connectivity to a large part of Gurugram with Delhi.

It is also proposed to have an interchange with the 106-km Delhi-SNB-RRTS line at Udyog Vihar to offer connectivity up to Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi on one side and Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror (SNB) in Rajasthan on the other side. These linkages will enhance the efficiency of transportation system in the NCR.