Gurugram Model Murder Case: Body still not found, police announce reward

Gurugram, January 10

Eight days after the murder of ex-model Divya Pahuja, de, the Gurugram police have announced an award of Rs 50,000 for any information leading to the recovery of her body.

With each passing day, the possibility of the police recovering her body is growing bleak as the investigators have failed to get any major lead despite the interrogation of the arrested suspects.

The police have also issued a lookout circular against two absconding suspects, Balraj Gill and Ravi Bandra, and also announced a total reward of Rs 1,00,000 to those providing information leading to their arrest.

Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said the duo had fled with Divya’s body in a luxury car, which was recovered in Patiala, Punjab. Fearing that the suspects might flee abroad, they have issued the lookout notice.

“Every possible effort is being made by six teams of the crime branch of the Gurugram police to arrest the duo. The details of those who provide the information regarding the missing body and the suspects will be kept secret,” said Bokan.

Meanwhile, Divya’s family have demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

“Had the investigation been conducted in an efficient manner since Day 1, the body would have been recovered and all suspects arrested. We want the CBI to look into the matter as even the delay in the investigation process needs to be probed,” said Divya’s sister Naina.

It may be noted that Divya was one of the accused in the murder of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, who was allegedly killed in a ‘fake’ encounter by the Gurugram police officials in Mumbai.

Divya was allegedly killed by hotel owner Abhijeet Singh, who accused her of honey-trapping and blackmailing him. So far, the police have arrested Abhijeet, his accomplices Hemraj and Om Prakash, and his friend Megha.

