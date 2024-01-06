 Gurugram model murder case: SIT formed, Divya’s body not found yet : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Gurugram model murder case: SIT formed, Divya’s body not found yet

Gurugram model murder case: SIT formed, Divya’s body not found yet

Gurugram model murder case: SIT formed, Divya’s body not found yet

Divya Pahuja. File photo



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 5

A three-member special investigation team (SIT) led by ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya has been formed to investigate the murder of ex-model Divya Pahuja, whose body is still missing.

It has been revealed that suspect Balraj Gill, who had transported Divya’s body in a BMW car and is still on the run, was also present at the hotel, along with Abhijeet, the prime suspect. A CCTV camera installed at the hotel captured the two suspects with Divya at the reception.

Meanwhile, the police have also taken note of the allegations regarding the role of gangster Sandeep Gadoli’s family and jailed gangster Binder Gujjar in the murder.

A senior police officer said Gill was present at the hotel before he drove away with Divya’s body in the car.

DCP (Crime) Vijay Pratap Singh said Abhijeet claims that Divya was blackmailing him, following which he killed her. “We are verifying his statements,” the DCP added.

“We are also interrogating Hemraj and Om Prakash to weave in the elements to understand the matter in detail. Divya’s mobile phone has also been sent to a lab for testing. Our teams are conducting raids and we are hopeful that the deceased’s body would be recovered soon,” said DCP Singh.

Meanwhile, in a series of claims and counterclaims, Gadoli’s cousin Jyotsana Gulia has suspected the involvement of jailed gangster Binder Gujjar and the Gurugram police in her murder. It came after Divya’s sister Naina claimed that Gadoli’s sister and brother had killed the model. Jyotsana said her family had nothing to do with the murder.

She said the allegations regarding the involvement of her family members in the case were baseless. After Gadoli’s death, they were only involved in a legal battle for justice, she added.

“Gadoli’s encounter in February 2016 was a planned murder by Gujjar and the Gurugram police. Divya and Gadoli were not in a relationship... rather, he was honey-trapped with her help. When the duo was on their way to Mumbai, Divya had shared their location on social media. Soon, teams of the Gurugram police were following her and shot Gadoli in a hotel room. It was a fake encounter and the trial in the case had started in 2020. Gujjar and police officials involved in the encounter are still in jail,” said Jyotsana.

“I think Gujjar and the Gurugram police had conspired to kill Divya. The hotel where she was killed had 39 rooms in all, but the police checked only one room — 114. It appears that the police helped Abhijeet, a close aide of gangster Binder and prime accused in Divya’s murder, to shift her body to a safe place. Our family has no role in her murder,” said Jyotsana.

Meanwhile, questions are also being raised over the lack of action by the Gurugram police to nab the suspects. Despite being informed in time, the police failed to nab the suspects, who fled with the deceased’s body in the car.

The police had recovered the BMW car in Patiala in Punjab, 38 hours after the crime took place. However, the body was not in the car.

Prime suspect Abhijeet Singh revealed that Divya was shot dead in the hotel at 5 pm on January 2. Shortly after that, Abhijeet phoned Anup for help, following which the latter informed the police about the murder at 9 pm. A police team reached the hotel and checked room No. 114, while the body was lying in room No. 111.

Taking advantage of the situation, Abhijeet took the body and kept it in his car. Later, he handed the vehicle over to his friends Balraj Gill and Ravi Bandra, who took away it with Divya’s body. Around 11 pm, Anup again informed the police about the murder, following which the police took a serious note of it. By then, Gill and Bandra had fled with the body.

‘Gangster behind murder’

In a series of claims and counterclaims, Gadoli’s cousin Jyotsana Gulia has suspected the involvement of jailed gangster Binder Gujjar and the Gurugram police in the murder. It came after Divya Pahuja’s sister Naina had claimed that Gadoli’s sister and brother had killed the model. Jyotsana said her family had nothing to do with the case. She said the allegations regarding the involvement of her family members in the case were baseless.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel off Somalia coast

2
Punjab

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

3
Haryana

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

4
Diaspora

Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California in US

5
Haryana

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

6
Delhi

AAP nominates Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, renominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

7
Trending

Watch video: Dog eats up $4,000 in cash; owner 'almost has a heart attack’

8
Punjab

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

9
Business

Canada-based Brookfield to acquire India business of American Tower Corporation for USD 2 billion

10
World

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board

Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board

15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...

India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24

India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24

NSO estimates beat RBI forecast

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet

Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean

The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...

Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC

Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC

Upholds High Court order on TN minister


Cities

View All

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

Amritsar district administration puts ban on sale, storage, use of kite string till February 12

Several domestic, international flights delayed due to dense fog in Amritsar

Customs puts it on record, installs Surinder Singh Azad’s photo in Attari for his feats

Harbhajan Singh ETO pays surprise visit to Powercom office in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh

Advanced Neurosciences Centre at PGI all set for April opening

2 Aadhaars in one name: Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks details in same-sex marriage case

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Chandigarh retains the ‘water plus’ status for 3rd year

AQI improves to 333 in Delhi

AQI improves to 333 in Delhi

Home Ministry orders CBI probe into supply of substandard drugs in Delhi govt hospitals

Funds for Farishtey scheme: SC asks L-G to file affidavit on Delhi Govt’s plea

DCW dealt with 1.7L cases in 8 yrs: Report

Congress launches ‘Join your booth’ campaign

Five of a family injured as car collides with roadside railing

Five of a family injured as car collides with roadside railing

Infant’s body exhumed on court orders

Congress failed to protect Khaira, case against him bogus: Jakhar

Government-backed Banga NRI Sabha chief

Gaping loopholes in police version in DSP murder case

Bogus staff: MC chief recommends FIR against 51, seven suspended

Bogus staff: MC chief recommends FIR against 51, seven suspended

Protect yourself from intense cold conditions, city residents told

79K new vehicles registered in city in 2023, 65 per cent up than 2021

CP flags off PCR vehicles equipped with dashcams

Two youngsters among 3 killed in road mishaps

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala Police warn those not verifying their tenants

Attempts to pass electricity Bill will be opposed: AIPEF

Police Dept pensioners discuss their demands