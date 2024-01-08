Gurugram model murder case: Was asked to dispose of body: Key suspect’s girlfriend to cops

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 7

Ongoing investigations in the Divya Pahuja murder case have revealed that the key accused and hotel owner Abhijeet had asked his girlfriend to dispose of the victim’s body.

Following Abhijeet’s revelations and analysis of CCTV footage, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Gurugram police reached the house of the girl who was in a relationship with Abhijeet, at Nazafgarh in Delhi, and interrogated her.

Abhijeet, who allegedly shot the victim, had called his girlfriend to Hotel City Point after the murder and asked her to dispose of the body.

The girl told the police that when she reached the hotel, she saw Divya’s body. Abhijeet asked her to dispose of the body and destroy evidence, but she was too scared to follow his instructions.

While the name of the girl is being withheld, sources claim that she was working with an online food delivery company. The girl is expected to join investigations as a police witness.

Though the police have not made any official statement in this regard, a senior investigator revealed that they had found strong evidence that Divya’s body might have been thrown into a water channel near Patiala. Searches are being made in the area by special teams, accompanied by divers.

The police are also searching for the murder weapon and Divya’s cellphone in Gurugram. According to the ongoing investigation, it is suspected that the phone was thrown along the Old Delhi Road.

“Abhijeet was completely intoxicated and took time to get to his senses before he could be interrogated. He wanted to destroy murder evidence. He put Divya’s body in a BMW car and gave it to Balraj and Ravi. After this, the gun used for shooting Divya, her iPhone and I-card were thrown somewhere along Old Delhi Road,” said an investigator.

It is alleged that the victim was known in Gurugram’s mafia circuit for indulging in honeytrapping and was arrested in 2016 for allegedly providing information to the Haryana Police on the whereabouts of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, leading to his death in a ‘fake’ encounter.

It may be recalled that Divya was shot dead in Gurugram hotel on Tuesday. Three persons, including Abhijeet Singh (56), the owner of Hotel City Point, where she was killed, were arrested on Wednesday. The police have recovered the car which was used to take the body to Patiala, but haven’t recovered the body.

‘Saw divya’s body at hotel’

Abhijeet, who allegedly shot the victim, had called his girlfriend to Hotel City Point after the murder. The girl told the police when she reached the hotel, she saw Divya’s body. The suspect asked her to dispose of the victim’s body and destroy evidence, but she was too scared.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram