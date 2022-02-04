Gurugram money heist: How doctors and a gangster planned multicrore burglary

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, February 4

The owners are claiming that theft in their flats was of just Rs 50 lakh, but the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police investigating the burglary have already recovered cash, gold bricks, and US dollars worth close to Rs 6 crore from accused who range from doctors to gangsters, and also a Haryana IPS officer.

The curious case of this Gurugram burglary has unraveled in the last five months. The court hearing the case has commented that it is also a case of money laundering as well Income Tax Act.

As per the STF chargesheet, Santosh Singh, an employee of Alpha G Corp Management Services Private Ltd, filed a case of theft on August 21, 2021, at Kherki Daula police station. The previous day, he had discovered that cash and documents related to flats were stolen from the firm’s office-cum-flats in Sector 84, Gurugram.

On August 26, Santosh Singh for the first time put the quantum of theft at Rs 50 lakh. He said that the amount was got collected after a land deal, and from their customers.

He named the firm’s two employees—Praveen Singh and Mohit Kumar—as suspects. Both knew about the cash.

Praveen Singh and Mohit Kumar were arrested on September 11, 2021. From there onwards, the crime branch of Haryana Police made a number of arrests including ASI Vikas Kumar of the Delhi Police. Gangster Vikas Lagarpur’s name crime also figured.

DGP PK Agrawal transferred the case to STF on October 30. Till then, only Rs 2.15 lakh cash was recovered in the case.

As ASI Vikas Kumar had named Sandeep and Dr Ashwani Kumar in his statement; they were arrested on November 9, 2021. They were into the finance business and used to take the help of Lagarpuria for recovering their money.

Further on their disclosure statements, Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal and Dr Gurpratap Singh were arrested.

Shyam Singh, an employee of Alpha G Corp, who was known Dr Gurpratap Singh told him about unaccounted cash worth crores stashed in the company’s flats.

Dr Gurpratap Singh went along with Shyam Singh and shared the information with Dr Nawal in July that Rs 30-40 crore had been lying in the flats.

Dr Nawal had told STF that he had contacted then DCP Dheeraj Setia IPS, but he refused saying that the area didn’t fall under his jurisdiction. He had then contacted Lagarpuria. The gangster was the nephew of his driver, Joginder, who had introduced them.

The theft was then committed on the night of August 3, 2021. The stolen amount was handed over to ASI Vikas Kumar, Sandeep, and Dr Ashwani Kumar.

According to the STF, the accused transferred cash in gunny bags, cloth sheet, and bags twice from flats to the basement through the lift. They left in a Scorpio SUV at 11:19 pm-11:20 pm from the society building.

Sandeep told the STF that ASI Vikas Kumar had brought cash which came out to be Rs 9.50 crore after counting and had taken one of the bags with him.

According to Joginder, the stolen booty was to be divided equally among Dr Nawal and Vikas Lagapuria and before theft Dr Nawal and Dr Gurpratap had conducted a recce of the area too.

Both Sandeep and Dr Ashwani got recovered a total of Rs 1.91 crore in cash, US $ 64,500, 3 gold bricks of 1 kg each on November 10-total recovery was Rs 3.90 crore.

As per Dr Nawal’s statement, Lagarpuria called up him on September 5/6 to get the matter hushed up. He sent a bag containing gold, dollars, and cash worth Rs 2.50 crore for Setia. Thereafter, Lagarpuria again asked Dr Nawal to contact Setia as the police were apprehending his people. Setia said that the matter was out of his hands as it had taken the shape of a scandal. He kept a few thousand dollars and returned the rest of the cash and gold.

Once again, Rs 2 crore was sent to Dr Nawal through Dr Ashwani for hushing up the case. Setia again refused.

Dr Ashwani got recovered two recordings of a conversation between Dr Nawal and Lagarpuria. The gangster was asking him to settle the matter through Setia and also told him that his share would be given after that. He was seeking better treatment of his men by the police.

On December 7, Ravinder Dahiya, a native of Sonipat, was arrested. He got recovered Rs 1.83 crore from his possession.

On December 8, STF interrogated the firm's Ashish Sareen and Vinod Chaudhary under a spy camera who revealed that for purchasing 3-acre land in sector 28 of Gurugram, Rs 30 crore was kept in the flats.

#gurugram money heist