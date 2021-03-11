Gurugram multi-crore heist: Suspended IPS Dheeraj Setia to undergo polygraph test in Gujarat

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 31

A local court today ordered a polygraph test of suspended IPS Dheeraj Setia in Gujarat in the Rs 30-crore heist case in Gurugram. The special task force (STF) had sought it outside NCR, suspecting Setia of influencing results.

The STF will now proceed to get in touch with Gujarat's Gandhinagar lab to get the test done. The next hearing in this case is on June 13 and STF has been asked to get the polygraph test done before this date. The guidelines of the Supreme Court will have to be followed during the test.

During the hearing in the court of Additional District & Sessions Judge Tarun Singhal on Tuesday, the judge ordered to conduct the test at Gandhinagar lab.

IPS Dheeraj Setia was not present during the hearing in the court pleading illness but through his counsel agreed for the polygraph test.

“Dheeraj Setia requested a polygraph test be conducted in Delhi NCR while we insisted on a location like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. After hearing the arguments, the court today ordered a polygraph test from the lab at Gandhinagar in Gujarat,” said public prosecutor Jagbir Sehrawat.

It may be noted that IPS Dheeraj Setia is out on bail from the High Court. In August 2021, one of key accused Dr Sachender Jain Nawal was arrested in the multi-crore heist, who accused IPS of taking bribe of crores to cover up the case. On his statement, the STF had made the IPS an accused and the state government had suspended Setia.

A senior STF officer said 16 accused have been arrested in connection with the multi-crore heist. Chargesheets have been filed against 14, including key accused Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal. Accused Chetan Maan, alias Boxer, who was on remand, was also sent into judicial custody by a city court.